Sharav to retreat inland on Tuesday

It will be clear to partly cloudy with mist along the Mediterranean coast and in the northern Negev overnight. Tuesday will be unseasonably hot with Sharav extremes in the mountain and inland areas. It will be muggy along the coast with heavy heat stress. Still unseasonably hot on Wednesday despite a reduction in temperature and heat stress. Clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with a drop in temperature to the seasonal average. No significant change on Friday. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 35Celsius/95/Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 42C/107F;

Golan Heights, Be'er Sheva': 38/100; Haifa, Tel Aviv: 32/89;

Dead Sea: 43/109; Eilat: 44/111