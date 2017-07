23:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 USA to UNESCO: PA is lying about Hevron United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sent a letter on Monday to Director General Irina Bokova of the UN Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, clarifying the American objection to the proposal to recognize the Me'arat Hamachpelah Cave of the Patriarchs as an endangered Palestinian Authority heritage site. In her letter, Haley said that the PA was lying when it came to the conclusion that the site was in danger of being destroyed by Israel. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs