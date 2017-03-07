Report: Most wanted Hamas man in Beirut

Saleh Aruri, considered the number one wanted Hamas operative, who has moved between Syria, Turkey and Qatar in recent years, has found a warm home in the Dahiya quarter of Beirut under Hezbollah auspices, according to Palestinian Authority sources cited on Monday evening by Channel 2 Television.

Aruri is responsible for directing squads and terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria. He may have been ordered out of Qatar along with a number of Hamas figures, following he recent Hamas elections and Qatar's problems with other Arab states.