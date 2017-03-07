22:09 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Airport rail traffic delayed by smoke from below car Israel Railways reported that trains were delayed due to smoke seen coming from the bottom of one of the cars at Ben-Gurion Airport, according to Channel 2 Television. Apparently the brakes got stuck. ► ◄ Last Briefs