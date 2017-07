21:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 IDF condemns mock bomb at haredi recruiter's home The Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson has responded to the shipment of a mock explosive device to the home of the head of the IDF's induction program.



The response said, "The IDF condemns violence and threats of violence of any kind and emphasizes that such acts will not deter or weaken our hands from induction of those who are designated for security service under the laws of the State of Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs