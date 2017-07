21:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 'US ready to defend allies in Syria against Assad's allies' Read more A senior officer aboard the United States aircraft carrier docked off of Haifa says the focus is on Islamic State, but the US will protect its allies from any threat. ► ◄ Last Briefs