Prof. Asher Cohen as the next President of the Hebrew U

The Board of Governors of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has elected Professor Asher Cohen as the school's next president.

Prof. Cohen will succeed Prof. Menahem Ben-Sasson, who led the University for the last eight years, on September 1st. At the request of the incoming president and Chairman Michael Federmann, the Board of Governors has appointed Prof. Ben-Sasson as chancellor. He will undertake a variety of tasks which will be assigned to him from time to time by the President, particularly in the area of relations with donors, key supporters, and government officials in Israel and around the world, to advance the University's development plans.