A senior member of the Israel Defense Forces recruitment system for haredi-religious Jews, who lives in Beit Shemesh, received an envelope at his home on Monday which read: "Revenge" and had wires inside.
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17
Mock explosive envelope sent to haredi recruiter
