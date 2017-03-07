Signed with Mac TA; dropped from Tunisian national team

Michael Roll, considered one of the leading players when Tunisia's national team won the bronze medal at the African Basketball Championship in 2015, has been dropped from the team after signing with Maccabi Tel Aviv. The heads of the Tunisian association and fans of the national team, are demanding the revocation of his citizenship for signing with a "Zionist club".

A native of California, the 30-year-old Roll played his college basketball at UCLA, went undrafted by the National Basketball Association, and has played professionally in Europe. He became a naturalized citizen of Tunisia in 2015. Last year, he played for Turkish team Beşiktaş.