Hadassah cancer mediator: I'm at a dead end

Retired justice Elyakim Rubinstein told the Supreme Court on Monday that he has decided to terminate the mediation process between the Hadassah Ein Karem hospital administration, the doctors who resigned and the parents of the children who were treated in the hospital's Hemato-Oncology Department. Rubinstein said the process came to a dead end after Health Minister Yaakov Litzman rejected a proposal formulated between the parties for the absorption of three of the doctors at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The court is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, at which time it could impose an arrangement on the parties.