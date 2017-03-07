19:28
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17

Criminal investigation against Rotem Amfert managers

The Ministry of Environmental Protection announced on Monday the opening of a criminal investigation against the directors of Rotem Amfert and parent company Israel Chemicals due to the pollution of Nahal Ashalim last Friday. The announcement followed a hearing involving the company's management.

Acid waste from a reservoir leaked into the stream bed. The Nature and National Parks Authority said on Sunday that the Nahal Ashalim Nature Reserve will be closed for at least a year and that it will cost tens of millions of shekels to rehabilitate the area.

Last Briefs