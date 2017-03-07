Abbas to African countries: Don't rush Israel ties

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has called on African countries not to rush to establish relations with Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio.

Adressing the 29th summit of the African Union, Abbas said, "Israel's attempts to participate in a regional conference with African countries encourage it to continue the occupation of Palestine and to deny the right of our people to freedom and independence." He said that the PA expects support from the African Union for its problem, using diplomatic means, explaining, "If you continue to vote in favor of international resolutions in favor of Palestine, you will defend the two-state solution."