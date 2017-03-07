18:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Edelstein in Poland: We'll fight anti-Semitism together Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein concluded an official four-day visit to Poland on Monday, when he met with President Andrzej Duda, Marshal of the Senate (upper house of the Polish parliament) Stanisław Karczewski, Marshal of the Sejm (lower house) Marek Kuchciński and members of the Sejm`s Polish-Israeli Parliamentary Group, chaired by Michał Szczerba.



Speaker Edelstein`s meeting with President Duda focused on the diplomatic-security situation in Israel and the region, including the Iranian issue. They also discussed educating the younger generation and instilling the memory of the Holocaust. Edelstein and Sejm Marshal Kuchciński agreed on the continuation of the cooperation between the Israeli and Polish legislatures, as well as on cooperation in the fight against anti-Semitism. Edelstein asked Karczewski to work towards rejecting the UNESCO initiative regarding Israel`s connection to the holy sites in Jerusalem.



Earlier in the day, Speaker Edelstein laid a wreath at the foot of the Ghetto Heroes Monument, sculpted by Nathan Rapoport, which commemorates the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943 during the Second World War. ► ◄ Last Briefs