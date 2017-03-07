Syria and rebels declare Golan-area cease fire, talks

The Syrian army announced a cease fire on Monday in the Quneitra and Jabal Druze areas, in addition to an earlier announcement about the Daraa area in southern Syria, for the purpose of peace talks, according to Maariv.

The Damascus government reserved the right to resume fighting if the truce is broken by rebel forces. Neither side has made progress in the Quneitra area in recent weeks and spillover fire onto the Golan Heights has prompted Israeli reprisals at government forces, since Israel holds Damascus responsible for anything originating on its side of the border.