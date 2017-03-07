9 UN ambassadors visit the City of David

Ambassadors representing nine countries from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Pacific at the United Nations toured the Ir David (City of David) National Park south of Jerusalem's Old City on Monday, accompanied by Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat.

The ambassadors are here as part of the American Jewish Committee's Project Interchange to provide a deeper understanding of the geopolitical and security challenges Israel faces. They will travel throughout Israel, including the northern border and southern region, meet Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other government officials in Jerusalem, and travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Hamdallah. They'll also visit the joint Israeli-Jordanian-Palestinian Industrial Zone, which is operating with the support of the Japanese government.