Health Ministry regulates cooperation in saving lives

The Ministry of Health has published a circular that regulates work procedures and cooperation between Magen David Adom and Ichud (United) Hatzala, in order to optimize and maximize emergency responders.

According to the procedure agreed upon with the cooperation of the two organizations, United Hatzala teams will be activated within the framework of the national responder switchboard operated by MDA, which will locate the responders closest to the scene, regardless of their organizational affiliation.