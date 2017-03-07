13:51
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17

Eilat: 6 lightly injured from smoke inhalation in fire

A fire broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor of a complex in Eilat.

Medics treated 6 tenants who were rescued by firefighters. The tenants were lightly injured after smoke inhalation.

Last Briefs