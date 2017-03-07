A fire broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor of a complex in Eilat.
Medics treated 6 tenants who were rescued by firefighters. The tenants were lightly injured after smoke inhalation.
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17
Eilat: 6 lightly injured from smoke inhalation in fire
