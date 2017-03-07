State to Supreme Court: Delay ruling on conversions

The State submitted a petition to the Supreme Court and a joint request with petitioners not to rule on petitions until August 1, in parallel to the government's obligation to suspend any change in Knesset legislation on conversion in this period.

"These agreements are meant to allow the advancement of a consolidation of agreements, to try and reach an agreement on the disagreements on conversion in Israel through a wide agreement out of a need to preserve the unity of the Jewish nation," the State said in an announcement.

"The PM announced that he will establish as early as possible towards this end a staff for consolidating suggestions for an agreement on the issue."