10:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Truck driver killed in northern Galilee accident A truck overturned in a kibbutz in the Northern Galilee Regional Council. Medics at the scene confirmed the driver's death. Initial investigations by police found that the driver, for reasons that are still unclear, lost control of the truck, which turned over on the shoulder of the road. ► ◄ Last Briefs