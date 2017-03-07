It has been cleared for publication that police arrested 6 Beer Sheva and northern residents suspected of stealing 33 M-16 weapons from a weapons storehouse from army base "Sde Teiman" last month.
News Briefs
6 arrested for stealing IDF weapons in South
