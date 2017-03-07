Thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday and called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Event organizers called on Congress to move impeachment proceedings forward. No major disturbances were reported.
Los Angeles: Thousands call for Trump's impeachment
