U.S. lifts laptop ban on flights from Abu Dhabi

The United States on Sunday lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying the United Arab Emirates' Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security measures, Reuters reported.

Etihad Airways welcomed the decision, and credited a preclearance facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport where passengers clear U.S. immigration before they land in the United States for "superior security advantages" that had allowed it to satisfy the American requirements.