Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on Sunday night agreed to a request by Kuwait to extend by 48 hours Sunday's deadline for Qatar to comply with their demands, Reuters reported.

Without stating whether Qatar had rejected the ultimatum as was widely expected, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA said Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had asked Saudi Arabia and the three other countries boycotting Qatar to grant it an extension.