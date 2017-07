MK Oren Hazan (Likud) on Sunday warned Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu against dividing Jerusalem, threatening he would work to topple the government if he advances such an idea.

Speaking at a conference in Eilat of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Hazan referred to the bill proposed by the Jewish Home party, according to which a majority of 80 Knesset members would be required to approve the division of Jerusalem.