  Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17

10-year-old seriously injured in Nazareth

A 10-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury in Nazareth on Sunday evening.

He was evacuated to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Police are investigating the incident, the circumstances of which remain unclear.

