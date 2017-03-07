00:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 Tamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17 10-year-old seriously injured in Nazareth A 10-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury in Nazareth on Sunday evening. He was evacuated to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Police are investigating the incident, the circumstances of which remain unclear. ► ◄ Last Briefs