The municipality of Herzliya on Sunday night shut down the Acadia Beach in the city due to the flow of sewage.
The decision came after a vehicle belonging to a construction company hit a central sewage line.
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5777 , 03/07/17
Acadia Beach in Herzliya shut down
