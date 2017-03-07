23:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5777 , 02/07/17 Tamuz 8, 5777 , 02/07/17 Temperatures to drop to normal on Thursday It will be clear to partly cloudy overnight with a chance of mist on the Mediterranean coast and the northern Negev. Sharav heat extremes are forecast for Monday with heavy heat stress and high humidity along the coast. The Sharav will retreat to the mountains on Tuesday but it remain unseasonably hot and muggy along the coast with heavy heat stress. Still unseasonably hot despite a drop in temperature and heat stress on Wednesday. Thursday will be clear to partly cloudy with additional cooling to the seasonal average. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 37Celsius/98Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea, Eilat: 44C/111F;

Golan Heights: 39/102; Haifa: 33/91; Tel Aviv: 34/93;

Be'er Sheva': 41/105