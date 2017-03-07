A 70-year-old man has died at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, from injuries suffered on Sunday morning in an accident involving a car and a bus on HIghway 4 near the Mesuvim Interchange.
News BriefsTamuz 8, 5777 , 02/07/17
Victim of morning accident dies of injuries
