  Tamuz 8, 5777 , 02/07/17

Victim of morning accident dies of injuries

A 70-year-old man has died at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, from injuries suffered on Sunday morning in an accident involving a car and a bus on HIghway 4 near the Mesuvim Interchange.

