Wounded policewoman to face terrorist Monday

Policewoman Tzipi Yaakovian is scheduled to testify in court on Mondayagainst the terrorist who critically wounded her in a stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Flower Gate nine months ago. Yaakovian said "I asked to testify without seeing him, I hope that's what I really will be, I saw him only in a picture."

Yakubian, 38, a mother of two, is hospitalized in the rehabilitation wing of Hadassah University Hospital, Mount Scopus. She can be released to her home only if it is adapted to her needs. According to her, the money offered to her from the Defense Ministry is not enough to buy a suitable home. She said, "I feel like I'm trapped in a hospital because I have nowhere to go, the spinal cord is torn because the knife is stuck in. I can not do much."