Magen David Adom: 166 heat-related cases

The Magen David Adom (Red Star of David) emergency service reported more than 166 cases related to Sunday's hot weather between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm. About 77 people felt week, about 75 fainted and more than 14 dehydrated, including a 17-year-old girl who was taken to Tel Hashomer Hospital in moderate condition. On the same date last year, the same time period saw 54 people feel weak, 33 fainted and eight dehydrated.

MDA reminded people to drink plenty of water and stay in shady or air-conditioned places, especially vulnerable people like the very old and very young. When leaving vehicles, motorists are asked to make sure they don't leave children behind and to check other vehicles to make sure children or animals are not left in potentially dangerous hot conditions.