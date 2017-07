The Israel Electric Company says the record for electricity demand for 2017 was broken shortly after 3:00 pm on Sunday at 12,438 megawatts, compared to 12,202 megawatts recorded in the summer of 2016.

The record for all-time electricity demand was recorded in September 2015, at 12,907 megawatts. The company predicts that the 2017 recored will be broken on Monday due to high temperatures, high heat and humidity, which will bring demand to 12,700 megawatts.