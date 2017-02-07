Yisrael Katz: We won't accept the arming of Hezbollah

Minister Yisrael Katz toured the United States aircraft carrier George H. W. Bush, which is anchored about four kilometers from the port of Haifa on Sunday in the first visit by an Israeli minister to the world's largest aircraft carrier.

Katz said, "The new American policy is leading and backing the anti-Iranian regional axis, which opposes the creation of a territorial contiguity between Iran and Lebanon and the permanent presence of Iran in Syria." He warned Iran that Israel will not allow the arming of Hezbollah with advanced weapons and will act with all necessary means to prevent this.