Likud: We won't get dragged to Bennett's kindergarten

The Likud faction charged the Jewish Home party with attempting to gain credit for the Jerusalem Law without coordinating it with the Likud Minister for Jerusalem affairs, Zeev Elkin.

"The Jewish Home activists know very well that Prime Minister Netanyahu supports the law, as he already supported it in 2007. They also know that according to the coalition agreements a basic law proposal requires agreement of all coalition partners. Instead of reaching agreements on cooperation, the Jewish Home wishes to deal in small time politics. We will not be dragged into Bennett and Shaked's kindergarten and we will promote a bill together with all of the coalition partners," added the Likud faction.