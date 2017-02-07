Caregiver charged with abusing infant

Sapir Bookstein, a 24-year-old Ashkelon resident who worked as a nanny, has been arrested and charged with abusing the infant she was caring for. In one instance Bookstein pulled the infant towards her forcefully, leading to the dislocation of his left elbow. Subsequently the child was not able to move his left hand and required medical attention.

Additionally she allegedly threw plastic toys in his face, causing his eye to swell up and in another instance causing his nose to bleed and abused him in other ways. Bookstein is charged with abuse of a helpless minor and other offences of attacking a minor. The prosecution has asked to extend her remand until the end of legal procedures.