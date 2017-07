14:22 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5777 , 02/07/17 Tamuz 8, 5777 , 02/07/17 Elderly lady knocked down, robbed in Herzliya. A 76-year-old lady was robbed Sunday afternoon by a 30-year-old man on Nitzanim St., Herzliya. The suspect attacked her and knocked her to the ground and then snatched her bag and fled the scene. Swift work by police led to his arrest. The suspect was detained and transferred to investigation. ► ◄ Last Briefs