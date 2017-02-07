14:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5777 , 02/07/17 Tamuz 8, 5777 , 02/07/17 Fire breaks out in forest near Haifa University A fire has broken out in the Telalim forest adjacent to the Haifa University. Fire extinguishing teams are acting at the scene to prevent the spreading of the fire and have succeeded in controlling the fire. ► ◄ Last Briefs