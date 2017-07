Former MK Basel Ghattas will on Sunday enter the Gilboa Prison, where he will begin to serve his two-year prison sentence.

In April, an Israeli court sentenced Ghattas to two years in jail for aiding terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

The conviction was part of a plea bargain agreement accepted by Ghattas, who was found late last year to have smuggled cellular devices to terrorists – including convicted murderers – being held in Israeli prisons.