Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5777 , 01/07/17 Tamuz 7, 5777 , 01/07/17 Hamas: Fatah works with Israel, Egypt to place us under siege Read more Hamas prevents Fatah official from reaching Judea and Samaria, Fatah says Hamas is responsible for 'aiding' Israeli and Egyptian interests.