An helicopter on Saturday rescued Israeli hikers stranded at a height of 3,713 meters in a Kyrgyzstan snowstorm.

Four Israeli hikers were on the Holy-Lake: Kol Mazar route in Kyrgyzstan when a snowstorm hit.

They set out a call of distress, explaining that the heavy fog and snow had left them stranded.

Israel's Foreign Ministry worked together with their insurance companies to send an helicopter to rescue the hikers.