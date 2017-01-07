OPCW confirms sarin was used in Syria gas attack

An investigation by the international chemical weapons watchdog confirmed on Friday that sarin nerve gas was used in a deadly April 4 attack in Syria, The Associated Press reported.

At the same time, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) stopped short of saying who was responsible for the attack on Khan Sheikhun in Syria’s Idlib province.

