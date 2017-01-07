Austrian court upholds expropriation of Hitler's home

Austria's highest court ruled on Friday in favor of last year's controversial expropriation of the house where Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was born, AFP reported.

The government took control of the building in the northern town of Braunau in December after MPs approved an expropriation law specifically aimed at the property.

