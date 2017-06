U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Friday that the U.S. had “run out of patience” with North Korea over its nuclear drive.

His comments, quoted by AFP, came as Trump welcomed South Korea's new leader Moon Jae-In to talks at the White House.

