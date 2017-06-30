Report: Germany approves controversial submarine deal

Germany’s national security council has approved a deal to sell three further nuclear-capable submarines to Israel, Reuters reported on Friday, citing the German magazine Der Spiegel.

The submarine deal is controversial following a Channel 10 News report from last year which claimed that that there was a conflict of interests for attorney David Shimron, who is Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's private lawyer, and also represents ship builder ThyssenKrupp’s representative in Israel, Miki Ganor.

