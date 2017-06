Simone Veil, a former French politician and Holocaust survivor, has passed away at the age of 89, her family told the media in France Friday.

Veil, a scholar, former judge, feminist activist and former minister of health who in 2012 was awarded France’s highest honor, passed away this week in her home in Paris.

