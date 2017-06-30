Bennett: Compromise important for Jewish unity, Israel's interest

Diaspora Affairs Minister and Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett on Friday welcomed the announcement on the postponement of the implementation of the Conversion Law.

"The compromise around the conversion bill creates dialogue between Israel and Diaspora," said Bennett. "Together we will ensure Israel remains the homeland of the entire Jewish People."

"Conversation is the key to Jewish unity, and close relations with U.S. Jews are a strategic asset of Israel," Bennett added. "Over the past week I spoke with many Israeli and Diaspora leaders, and am pleased to have found common ground. I want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu and all the parties involved for their part in ending the crisis."

