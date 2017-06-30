UN outraged over Gulf states' demand that Al-Jazeera be shut down

The UN voiced outrage on Friday at the demand from Gulf countries that Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera shut down, describing it as "an unacceptable attack on the right to freedom of expression and opinion."

UN rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein "is extremely concerned by the demand that Qatar close down the Al-Jazeera network, as well as other affiliated media outlets," his spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters, according to AFP.

"Whether or not you watch it, like it, or agree with its editorial standpoints, Al-Jazeera's Arabic and English channels are legitimate, and have many millions of viewers," he said.