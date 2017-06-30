Government to postpone advancement of Conversion Law

The government announced Friday it will petition the Supreme Court to postpone by six months its decision on an appeal against the Conversion Law.

The Prime Minister's Office said that "the government of Israel and the petitioners decided to turn to the court in order to postpone the decision on the conversion petition, in order to provide a half-year period for a team to be appointed by the Prime Minister to formulate recommendations on this issue."

"The Prime Minister has instructed that the legislative process should not be advanced until the recommendation of the team is submitted. The Prime Minister decided that the appeal filed will be discussed by the government," it added.