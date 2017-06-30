US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday morning, "Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year!"
News BriefsTamuz 6, 5777 , 30/06/17
Trump: Crime in Chicago has reached epic proportions
