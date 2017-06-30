13:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 6, 5777 , 30/06/17 Tamuz 6, 5777 , 30/06/17 Trump: Crime in Chicago has reached epic proportions US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday morning, "Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year!" ► ◄ Last Briefs