Margalit on submarine affair: Netanyahu will be asked questions

MK Erel Margalit (Zionist Union) on Thursday night commented on the testimony he gave to the police's Lahav 433 unit on the submarine affair.

"I provided information about the involvement of Netanyahu and his lawyers in the submarine affair, as I have gathered in recent months. I believe the Prime Minister will be forced to answer questions on the matter. He knew about it, and now everyone knows he did," Margalit said in a statement.

The Likud party responded to Margalit's remarks, saying they were an "embarrassing spin” and adding that Margalit "summoned himself to the police with one objective: to save his political situation."

“The submarine purchases were carried out following the proper procedures. It would be better if Margalit leave the law enforcement authorities alone, as they have already made it clear that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not suspected in anything in this affair, and find other ways to ensure his political survival,” added the Likud.