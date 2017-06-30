Chief Rabbi of Petah Tikva criticizes Rabbi Stav of Tzohar

The Chief Rabbi of Petah Tikva, Rabbi Micha Halevi, spoke on Thursday evening about the Conversion Law and the cancellation of the Western Wall plan, and criticized the conduct of Rabbi David Stav, chairman of the Tzohar Rabbis' Association.

"Since losing the elections to the Chief Rabbinate, Rabbi Stav is constantly attacking the Chief Rabbinate. I do not understand why this is happening and I spoke to him about it," Rabbi Halevi told Radio Kol Barama.

“In the past few years a paradoxical thing has been happening here. The haredi rabbis are more in favor of the Chief Rabbinate than the Tzohar rabbis. The Tzohar organization sees that the general public is distancing itself from religion and says that the Chief Rabbinate is responsible. It is impossible to bring people closer to religion by compromising on religion," he added.